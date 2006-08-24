2006

Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 24th, 2006

Studio

Harmony Gold

In the year 2044 AD, the human race has amped-up its space exploration and reached out to the stars through the miracle of ROBOTECHNOLOGY, but not without bringing intergalactic war upon the Earth itself. Heroes will die and allegiances will shift. But in the midst of combat, perhaps peace will spring up through the charred remains of battered history. One of the greatest science fiction sagas of all time continues...

Cast

Eddie FriersonLouis Nichols
Mark HamillCommander Taylor
Yuri LowenthalMarcus Rush
Alexandra KenworthyThe Regess voice
Tony OliverAdmiral Rick Hunter
Kari WahlgrenAriel

