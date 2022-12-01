Robotics; Notes: The Stage

Not Available

The stage is Tanegashima in the near future. Sho Yashio, who belongs to the "Robot Research Department" of Chuo Tanegashima High School, commonly known as the "Robo Department", I happened to discover a mysterious sentence called "Kimishima Report". It was a life-threatening accusation left by someone. However, Kaisho cannot immediately believe the contents. However, incidents as described in the "Kimishima Report" began to occur frequently throughout Japan. At this time, he hadn't noticed yet. What kind of fate will the "Kimishima Report" that I found by chance involve the world? The extended science adventure "Robotics; Notes" is back!