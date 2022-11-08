Rocco: Animal Trainer 30

Not Available

The Italian Stallion's second coming continues with another crazed collection of cum-happy nymphos from both the U.S. and Europe going wild for a taste and more, much more! Of the world famous stud's fabled fuck-rod. Among the juicy highlights of Rocco Siffredi's Animal Trainer 30 is fan favorite Dana DeArmond having her limits stretched further than usual by the unholy trio of Rocco, Marco Banderas and Mark Davis, as well as Rocco helping his dildo salesman pal Omar double-dick saucy Aliz and the sweetly virginal-appearing Angela Devil (trust us, she's not!)