Rocco's Abbondanza 2

Not Available

The veteran stud captures some of the roundest, most tempting fun bags in all of Europe. First, naturally stacked teen Linet Slag, chesty redhead Tarra White, buxom brunette Abbie Cat and titanic blonde Antonya crash a game of pool, turning it into an all-female orgy of strap-on fun. Enter Rocco and Ian Scott for some nasty sodomy, double-penetration and ass-to-mouth cocksucking. Next, British bimbo Emma Butt uses her monster mammaries and talented mouth to control Rocco. Her voluptuous partner Shione Cooper, brings huge, all-real bazooms to a three-way birthday party with black stud Kid Jamaica. Adorable young bitches Valentina Nappi and Monalee are more than a handful. Valentina gets her hairy pussy and tight butt drilled by Rocco's enormous cock and sprays everyone with jets of milk from her well-banged rectum! Lastly, big-breasted Italian bombshell Valery Summer is shocked to find her boyfriend has hired big-boobed, statuesque Naomi as a maid.