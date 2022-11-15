Rocco's Double Trouble 2

Not Available

"Double Trouble" is my new line, where things get obviously more fun for the girls with two boys (at least) at a time, and always at least double penetration. I have to say that my preferred scene is with Florane Russell. She is absolutely a dream, but also Sasha Sparrow, honestly I love her and her smiling face because she is spontaneous. Basically, I love girls when they are really having fun. In the last scene, Mathilda Ramos is a super Latina girl. I wish Nancy Ace would have tried this double experience; she is killing me! - Rocco Siffredi