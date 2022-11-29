Not Available

In 2014, a giant alien creature was found lurking through Oakwood after the events of the Tragedy of Hurricane Sandy. It disappeared in a beam of light, and the event was covered up by the Government. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey flooded the Gulf Coast, first hitting Rockport, Texas. It soon became the most significant cyclone downpour in history. After the storm dissipated, strange disturbances were felt throughout the flooded land. Hurricane Harvey was not just a storm… but seemed to be the beginning of another event from the unknown. The name of the film being the area, Rockport, in Texas, in which it was the most affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.