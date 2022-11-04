Rock-A-Bye Pinky

Not Available

The little pointy-nosed man and his dog are out camping one night, not knowing that the Pink Panther is on a tree branch just above them. He can't sleep because of the man's snoring, so he cuts loose the man's hammock with a knife, sending him flying straight to the river. When the dog hears the man's scream for help, he grips the knife in his mouth, and seeing this, the man blames the dog for what's happened. Later, the panther attaches the little man's hammock above the campfire, and sends the tent with the man in it floating down the river towards a waterfall. Every time the dog gets the blame, making the man hating his pet.