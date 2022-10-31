Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2011 Induction Ceremony

Not Available

The performer Inductees are: · Alice Cooper will be inducted by Rob Zombie (White Zombie) · Neil Diamond will be inducted by Paul Simon · Dr. John will be inducted by John Legend · Darlene Love will be inducted by Bette Midler · Tom Waits will be inducted by Neil Young Ahmet Ertegun Award recipients (nonperformers): · Jac Holzman will be inducted by John Densmore (the Doors) · Art Rupe will be inducted by Lloyd Price The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Award for Musical Excellence (previously the Sidemen category): · Leon Russell will be inducted by Elton John