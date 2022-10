Not Available

The 27th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors: Guns N' Roses, Beastie Boys, Donovan, Laura Nyro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Small Faces/The Faces, Freddie King and Don Kirshner. Special guests are set to include Steven Tyler, Chuck D, The Roots, John Mellencamp, Chris Rock, Bette Midler, Carole King and Billy Gibbons.