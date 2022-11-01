Not Available

This set features rare, one-of-a-kind performances from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, filmed over the past 24 years. The biggest names in rock 'n' roll perform in intimate settings, jamming in combinations not seen anywhere else. Plus, the anything-goes induction speeches by rock royalty, along with rare behind-the-scenes footage. For nearly a quarter century, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has honored music's most influential figures at prestigious black-tie events where performers and audience alike let down their hair. Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Live captures all the excitement of those ceremonies, from the wise and witty speeches, to the most incredible combinations of talent ever assembled on a single stage.