Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: The Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Not Available

In September 1995, what had been a wild dream for so many became corporeal reality as the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame finally opened its doors. To celebrate such an august moment, a concert to end all concerts, featuring a Who's Who of rock and rhythm and blues greats, was held at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium. The Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame contains eleven of the greatest performances from that day, ranging from the street-smart sounds of Lou Reed and Soul Asylum to the sanctified soul of Al Green. If you were lucky enough to be there, you know how incendiary the concert was. If not, the material on this DVD will blow your mind and send you straight to rock and roll heaven!