Not Available

"He wrote me from Munich, Germany in July 1980 about their random european travels, full of serendipitous happenings; there was lots of music, some amazing concerts; many blurred memories; many unrequited lusts!!! One weekend stands out in a special, unique way and there happens to be some well-exposed film to prove it!!With a new soundtrack featuring live spoken word and audio processing!" —Blaine Speigel