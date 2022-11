Not Available

With its reboot of classic 70's / 80's jazz-funk, Rock Candy Funk Party (RCFP) delivers a sound that is as celebratory as the name suggests. The group is powered by a lineup of world renowned players who came together for the sheer fun of making music and a mutual love of genre-blurring grooves. They are: album producer Tal Bergman (drums), Joe Bonamassa (guitar), Ron DeJesus (guitar), Mike Merritt (bass) and Renato Neto (keys)