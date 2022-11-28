Not Available

The documentary "Rock Grande do Sul 30 Years", tells in 35 minutes one of the most important chapters of what we know today as Rock Gaucho. The epic trajectory that begins in September 1985 with a gig at Gigantinho, bringing together for the first time only local bands and an audience of more than 10,000 people, culminates with the choice of five bands to participate in a collection that put the bands on the market national. For the first time in an LP, "TNT", "Garotos da Rua", "Engenheiros do Hawaii", "Os Replicantes" and "DeFalla" arrived in the collection released by RCA called Rock Grande do Sul.