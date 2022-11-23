Rock Guitar for Dummies

Not Available

What makes the difference between an acoustic and an electric guitar? Volume! With the 32 lessons on this DVD, you get all you need to play rock songs from your favorite artists. And, you'll rock as a lead guitarist. The lessons on this DVD are easy to navigate. Plus, you can go back and forth in the lessons as you please. Discover how to: Understand the parts of your guitar Tune your guitar Use effects and get amp'd up Strum and fret properly Develop correct hand position Play major and minor chords Play power chords and use hammer-ons Play popular songs by world-known artists including: Smoke on the Water, With a Little Help from My Friends, Gloria, and more!