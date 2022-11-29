Rock Hard Video Volume 3

Not Available

With interviews of: Entombed, Overkill, Carcass, Despair, Soundgarden, Tankard, Motörhead, V. Warwick, Sepultura, King's X, Prong, Harris Johns, D.A.D., Confessor, Bolt Thrower, Cathedral, Benediction, Anthrax, Asphyx and Nuclear Assault. Tracklist 1 Infectious Grooves - Therapy 2 Entombed - Stranger Aeons 3 Carcass - Incarnated Solvent Abuse 4 Soundgarden - Outshined 5 Motörhead - Motorhead 6 Love/Hate - Happy Hour 7 Sepultura - Altered State (Live) 8 Prong - Unconditional 9 D.A.D. - Sleeping My Day Away (Live) 10 D.A.D - D-Law (Live) 11 Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph 12 Cathedral - Ebony Tears 13 Morgoth - Sold Baptism 14 Nuclear Assault - Critical Mass 15 Panic - Black Feather Shake