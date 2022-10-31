Rock Hudson: Dark and Handsome Stranger

Not Available

Twenty five years after the death of Rock Hudson, friends, acquaintances, colleagues, biographers and movie historians discuss his career, his personal life and his death, all especially in relation to his closeted homosexuality. Born Roy Fitzgerald, Hudson treated who was known as "Rock Hudson" as being a studio creation that was somewhat outside himself. However, he sometimes was still "Rock Hudson: movie star" to those who knew him. Publicly, he had to maintain the façade of that creation, the public who saw in him a handsome, rugged, masculine yet likable and safe leading man and movie star.