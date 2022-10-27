Not Available

Imagine asteroids so large that they can wipe out all life on the planet constantly bombarding the Earth. The only things standing in the way are the Rock Jocks, a top-secret band of government employees, who pilot asteroid-killing satellites. The story takes place during a Rock Jocks night shift. Though they are there to fight off asteroids, they spend most of the night fighting off boredom, themselves, and the occasional meddling government bureaucrat hell-bent on cutting their department’s budget.