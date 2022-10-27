Imagine asteroids so large that they can wipe out all life on the planet constantly bombarding the Earth. The only things standing in the way are the Rock Jocks, a top-secret band of government employees, who pilot asteroid-killing satellites. The story takes place during a Rock Jocks night shift. Though they are there to fight off asteroids, they spend most of the night fighting off boredom, themselves, and the occasional meddling government bureaucrat hell-bent on cutting their department’s budget.
|Felicia Day
|Alison
|Andrew Bowen
|John
|Gerry Bednob
|Tom
|Doug Jones
|Smoking Jesus
|Jason Mewes
|Guard 2
|Justin Chon
|Seth
