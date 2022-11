Not Available

The masters of heavy metal rock -- AC/DC -- rule London's Hippodrome in this live concert performed at the apex of their raucous career. The band is led by Bon Scott, AC/DC's original vocalist, who commands the stage in numerous fan-favorite tunes. Roof-blazing songs featured include "Rocker," "Whole Lotta Rosie," "Problem Child," "Bad Boy Boogie," "Ain't a Bad Place to Be," "T.N.T." and many others.