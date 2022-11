Not Available

Philadelphia's own Daryl Hall and John Oates shine in this unforgettable concert recorded at the BBC Theatre. Join the two consummate rockers as they spell out the m-e-t-h-o-d of modern pop with exhilarating live versions of "She's Gone," "Laughing Boy," "Camellia," "Lady Rain," "Is It a Star?" and "I'm Just a Kid (Don't Make Me Feel Like a Man)."