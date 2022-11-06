Rock Milestones: Bob Marley: Legend

Not Available

Since its 1984 release, Legend has become the biggest selling reggae album of all time. This film comprehensively reviews the music, its creation and the people behind it. The first rate critics include Dave Robinson; former head of Island Records and the man who created the Legend compilation, and Lloyd Bradley; world famous music writer (author of Bass Culture: When Reggae Was King), amongst many others. Vintage Marley footage, including one of his last performances with the Wailers in 1981 completes truly the final analysis you will ever need of the album that cemented the status of a Legend.