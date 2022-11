Not Available

The first musical, Rock Musical BLEACH, centers around Ichigo Kurosaki becoming a Shinigami, Rukia Kuchiki going back to Seireitei, and the trio of friends arriving in Seireitei, ending when Renji Abarai is defeated by Ichigo. The events that take place are practically the main events that concern said characters in Bleach until about half of the Soul Society arc.