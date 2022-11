Not Available

The Live Bankai Show Code 001 and all other Live Bankai Shows are not a part of the Bleach storyline, but does mention/imply the events taking place. The musical is more for fun and features a few new songs. Naoya Gomoto portrays Shūhei Hisagi for the first time. Harumi Inoue who plays Matsumoto Rangiku was not in this musical because she was pregnant with her son at the time.