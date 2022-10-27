Rock My World

Not Available

When a rock band at the top of their game suddenly loses their leader, their direction suddenly becomes questionable. All the band members know is that the leader's clothes were found at the edge of a waterfront and he had not been seen since. To compensate, they hire a new band member that shakes up their thoughts of the band. But the biggest changes come when the band decides to go into seclusion to develop new songs and a new sound. They rent a mansion from an aristocratic couple, who are hard up for money. When the staff hired to be on hand when the band arrives do not show, the couple decides to act as the butler, Benson, and the cook, Margaret. The obvious conflicts between the two cultures occur, but a respect for each other gradually follows. Meanwhile, the band's recording company is trying to trick them into signing a contract that obligates the music to be as the company requires