Rock N Learn Human Body

This entertaining approach to the human body engages young, inquisitive learners, while the depth of material gets older students ready for tests. Join Kevin and his friends Marko and Bailey for an enlightening adventure to explore the skeletal, nervous, muscular, circulatory, urinary, respiratory, and digestive systems along with the five senses. Clear explanations, beautiful science models, and amusing animations make this DVD perfect for the classroom and home. Grades 3 - 8. Approx. 44 minutes