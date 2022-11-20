Rock \'N Learn: Phonics Easy Readers - The Cats

Not Available

Children ages 6 and up can teach themselves to read with a self-paced, kid-friendly program that has twelve entertaining stories that employ fun characters and build in sequence from the simple to the more complex. Kids have time to read each screen before hearing a voice read the highlighted words. In addition to community library children's multi-media collections, these titles (Alphabet Circus Video, Nursery Rhymes Video, Getting Ready for Kindergarten Video, and Phonics Easy Readers on DVD) are very highly recommended supplements for preschool, daycare, home schooling, and traditional curriculums. --Children's Bookwatch, September 2005