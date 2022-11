Not Available

Learning the phonics skills that lead to reading and spelling success is more fun than ever. Catchy rhymes make rules easy to remember. Delayed answers and the "on-screen mouth" let students check their reading and pronunciation. Kids enjoy the humorous characters and build confidence as they read sentences and short stories. Covers short vowels, beginning consonants, special consonant sounds, plurals, beginning and ending consonant blends, digraphs, and silent e.