Rock 'N Learn: Preschool

This collection of exciting programs wil keep your preschooler entertained for hours and teach important skills at the same time! Kids lvoe a fun trip to the circus to learn about words that start with each letter of the laphabet. AS they learn about the alphabet from dancing dogs and crazy clowns, children form important letter-sound associations. Later, they learn about colors and even practice saying the colors in Spanish! AS they have fun learning shapes and counting up to 20, kids are developing essential skills to help them succeed in school. Your friends and family will be amazed at how much new knowledge your child has mastered.