Nobody's sharper than Marko the Pencil when it comes to helping students learn to read for meaning and prepare for tests. His tips are super effective and his outrageous antics keep students on task. With Marko's guidance, students ace a practice test by learning how to read passages, find key words, and determine the best answers. Students stay calm and relaxed knowing they have the tools they need to succeed! Grade 3 (Also useful for grades 2 & 4)