Not Available

Rock n\' Roll Cops 2: The Adventure Begins

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This film follows its lead character, Detective Jake Blade (played by Shaw) who is pursuing the Russian crime lord Rinaldi (played by Smith). This film is traditional of Scott Shaw's directorial work in that it follows a non-linear storyline that it riddled with strange dialogue and unexpected edits, where the central characters leave behind the storyline and interact solely by the presentation of visual images in association with Techno music. This film also possesses the obvious references to Blacksploitation Cinema apparent in virtually all Scott Shaw films.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images