Rock n\' Roll Cops 2: The Adventure Begins

This film follows its lead character, Detective Jake Blade (played by Shaw) who is pursuing the Russian crime lord Rinaldi (played by Smith). This film is traditional of Scott Shaw's directorial work in that it follows a non-linear storyline that it riddled with strange dialogue and unexpected edits, where the central characters leave behind the storyline and interact solely by the presentation of visual images in association with Techno music. This film also possesses the obvious references to Blacksploitation Cinema apparent in virtually all Scott Shaw films.