Rock 'n' Roll Greats: Mark Farner In Concert

    Everyone remembers the classic sounds of rock and roll great Mark Farner! You'll have front-row seats to Tennessee's four-day rockfest, where Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, returns to the stage to rewrite rock and roll history one more time while singing his greatest songs live! Songs: 1. Are You Ready? 2. Rock & Roll Soul 3. Foot Stompin' Music 4. Hooked on Love 5. Judgement Day Blues 6. He Sent Me You 7. Call Yourself a Man 8. Mean Mistreater 9. Some Kind of Wonderful (duet with Adriana Lima) 10. Loco Motion 11. I'm Your Captain (performed by Mark Farner & Adriana Lima)

