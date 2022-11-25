Rock 'N' Roll Island

Not Available

A 30 minute documentary rediscovering Eel Pie Island - the heart of R&B in South-West London in the 60s, and a cornerstone of UK Rock history. Contains exclusive interviews, stills, music and archive. What the film tells us: There was nowhere else like Eel Pie Island - not then, not now. It was the epicenter for a new kind of music which emerged in the 60's. What it shows: How the Thames beat sound evolved - distinct from Liverpool's Mersey sound. The importance of black blues music to the development of London R & B. How the English took the blues back to America and made R & B popular with white audiences. How rock music changed in the 70's and how drugs entered the picture. The island's legacy.