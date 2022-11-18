Rock \'N Roll Mom

Not Available

Dyan Cannon portrays Annie Hackett, an aspiring singer and suburban mother of two, who rocks and rolls her way through her household chores. When one of her songs is bought by a hip record executive for his label's biggest star, Darcy X (Dynasty's Heather Locklear), Annie is unexpectedly drafted into doing the demo record. To everyone's surprise, Annie's demo version becomes a hit, and Annie finds herself being groomed into a sexy Madonna-like idol! But the fun and fantasy of Annie's hot new image hit a sour not when she is told that her identity, her past - and her children - must remain a secret!