Rock-n-Roll Never Dies: The Story of The Rock-n-Roll Express

Rock-N-Roll Never Dies examines the storied history of one of wrestling’s greatest tag teams The Rock-N-Roll Express, from their humble beginnings in the territory system through their height of popularity with Jim Crockett Promotions and even see them in action on the independent scene today. On this exclusive DVD, you will hear from not only Ricky and Robert but from all the people who witnessed this one of a kind tag team. This DVD set highlights how the Rock-N-Roll Express succeeded in a big man’s world when they shouldn’t have. For the first time ever EllBow Productions presents the Rock-N-Roll Express’s story unlike any before. Now the legends themselves will tell you what it was like to be rock stars in the wrestling business. This set also includes numerous matches and tons of bonus features.