Rock N' Roll Parking Lot: Jane, Jane

The most infamous lost film of all time, 1983's Rock N' Roll Parking Lot, has been found. This simple documentary on the parking lot rocker in their natural habitat was only aired once in 1983 before being permanently banned from public broadcast, due to the sheer amount of complaints lodged against the station with the FCC. All station copies were destroyed. Film lovers around the world have offered thousands to anybody who could find a copy of this fabled film. Occasional rumors of found copies made the rounds on the internet since the late 90s. There were even websites dedicated to finding the film, but they never came to fruition. Now, in 2017, an estate cleaning in Peru has uncovered a copy of the original airing, dubbed to a VHS tape. Oh, also, it's not a real documentary. It's a parody of the original Heavy Metal Parking Lot. Also, it's the music video for MIKAL's song 'Jane, Jane'.