Rock Rods 3

Not Available

Go along for the ride as we follow the wildest drivers in off road motorsports as they take the sport of rock bouncing to new heights. Our insane crew of throttle jockeys tackle the nastiest obstacles the South has to offer. Shot on location in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama in Full High Definition. The sound of these vehicles at full throttle will get your adrenaline flowing like nothing else. No rock crawling here, just wide open rock bouncing excitement. Join us for a 90 minute thrill ride that anyone can enjoy regardless of age.