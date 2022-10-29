Rock Rods 4

Not Available

The Busted Knuckle Crew is at it again. Go along for the ride of your life as we spend an entire year following the rock stars of rock bouncing all across this great nation. This movie is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat with more horsepower and more carnage than ever before. Shot on location in Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and Arkansas. We even took a Rock Bouncer to California to see how it stacked up against the competition. Far from your typical off road vehicle these hotrods of the rocks feature custom built tube chassis, high horsepower motors, and bullet proof drivetrains that allow these fearless drivers to push the sport to all new heights.