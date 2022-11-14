Rock Roots Rebel: A Tribute to Joe Strummer

Not Available

01. Magnus Carlson - Burning Light 02. Kent Norberg - Safe European Home 03. Maria Andersson, Marit Bergman - Spanish Bombs 04. Nicke Borg, Dregen - I Fought The Law 05. Kajsa Grytt - Broadway 06. Moneybrother - Tommy Gun 07. Per Persson - English Civil War 08. Macke, Nicke Andersson - Rudie Can't Fail 09. Idde Schultz, Joppe Pihlgren - Clampdown 10. Johan Johansson - Cheat 11. Anders "Brodde" Brodin - London Calling 12. Balsam - Straight To Hell 13. Sigge Hill - White Riot 14. Dennis Lyxzèn - Bankrobber 15. The Nomads - 48 Hour 16. Eggstone - Hateful 17. Infinite Mass - This Is Radio Clash 18. Howlin' Pelle* & Randy - Rock The Casbah 19. Weeping Willows & Mick Jones - White Man In Hammersmith Palais 20. Ebba Grön & Mick Jones - What's My Name 21. Ebba Grön & Mick Jones - Career Opportunities 22. Ebba Grön & Mick Jones - White Riot Recorded live at Debaser Slussen, Stockholm 22.02.03