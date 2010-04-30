2010

Rock Slyde

  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

Between trying to get Judy Bee (Elaine Hendrix) back and tracking down a sexy client's stalker, droll Det. Rock Slyde (Patrick Warburton) has his hands full in this comedy that also stars Rena Sofer and includes cameos by Jason Alexander, Brian Bosworth and Jerry Cantrell. Andy Dick plays a wigged-out cult leader who has successfully brainwashed Judy. Chris Dowling (The Plight of Clownana) writes and directs.

Cast

Andy DickBart
Rena SoferSara
Elaine HendrixJudy Bee
Jason AlexanderMailman Stan
Eric RobertsJake the Deliveryman
Lea ThompsonMaster Bartologist

