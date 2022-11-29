Rock Solid: 6 Building Blocks of Successful Wrestling Volume 1

Not Available

INSIDE CONTROL:Inside tricep ties, Russian ties, Underhooks and Wrist Ties. SPRAWLING: How to properly sprawl – a fast, effective sprawl – (no parachute sprawls). He shoots on your right leg, you sprawl 90 degrees to your left. This takes away the angle he wants FAR WRIST RIDES: When the opponent falls down, collect the wrist with your tight waist arm and stay on your toes. Far wrist rides are tough to beat!. TIGHT WAIST TIPS: Your goal is to attach your body to his using your tight waist, hold his elbow still with your hook, and using your legs and toes, deliver his hips to his elbow! HEAD POSITION: How to use your head as a defensive weapon! HAND FIGHTING – Every wrestler must know how to hand fight!