Rock Solid: High Percentage Leg Attacks Volume 1

DOUBLE DRIVE ACROSS: If he manages to sprawl, windshield wipe out from under him, and collapse his far knee. SPEAR DOUBLE: Heel, toe, power step, run up and straight through the opponent. LOW DOUBLE: Heel, toe, knee, dart at the opponents knees with your shoulders RUSSIAN ARM TIE: Jon is a master of the Russian Arm Tie, and shows a lot of tricks off of it. SETUPS FOR DOUBLES: The key to setting up a double is executing your level change as you manage your set-up. If your opponent sees you change levels, your cover is blown and he will probably sprawl. But if you level change as you rake the head, for example, then you are already in position to attack the legs while he was distracted by your set-up.