Rock Solid: High Percentage Leg Attacks Volume 2

THE IMPORTANCE OF HIGH SINGLES: Why you should be using these. HIGH SINGLE VARIATIONS: Inside reach, outside reach, and snag single! LOW SINGLE VARIATIONS: Wrap arm,inside reach and dart single. HIGH CROTCH VARIATIONS: In the feet, on the knees and crackdown! HIGH SINGLES: Lowest Risk, Highest Percentage = Jon’s Favorite! FINISHES FOR HIGH SINGLES: Six ways to finish off this move! LOW SINGLES: Learn numerous ways to attack with the low single! FINISHES FOR LOW SINGLES: Learn numerous ways to counter when someone counters your single leg attack!