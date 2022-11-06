Not Available

It's the summer of 1989 in New York's Lower East Side. Homeless people have turned Tompkins Square Park into a tent city. On a nearby corner lot deeper in Alphabet City, where punk became famous and Allen Ginsburg wrote much of his poetry, a bunch of people try to make a soup kitchen work. They scrounge their food supplies from restaurants, fish markets and dumpsters. They build fires in the dirt and cook on old sewer grates. However the authorities threaten to close down the soup kitchen. The impeccably constructed black and white images give a view of the pre Disneyfication of New York City in this amazing work from filmmaker Lech Kowalski.