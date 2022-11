Not Available

Paddy O'Brian is a Rock Star!, and Falcon exposes a side of him you've never seen, and does something he's never done before on film. Director Andrew Rosen lets you vicariously experience life on the road when you're hot, horny, irresistible and sexually insatiable. Paddy's manager, muscle-stud Alex Graham, and promoter Colby Chambers have their hands full trying to control the hunky star.