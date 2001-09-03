2001

Rock Star tells the story of Chris Cole and a rock band called Steel Dragon. Cole is a photocopier technician by day, and the lead singer of a Steel Dragon tribute band called "Blood Pollution" by night.Internal struggles between the Steel Dragon band members culminate with the firing of the lead singer, Bobby Beers and the starting of recruitment sessions to find a new vocalist. Loosely inspired by the true story of the heavy metal band Judas Priest.