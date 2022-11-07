Rockabilly Baby

1957

The mysterious Mrs. Eleanor Carter moves to Springfield with her two teen-age children Jimmy and Cathy. Eleanor makes friends with the town's social leader, Mrs. Wellington, who supports her idea for a town youth center, and she is aided by Tom Griffith, the high school principal. At the town's annual picnic, to which Eleanor has bought a band (Les Brown and His Band of Reknown), the town busy-body, Eunice, reveals what she had learned from Eleanor's past.