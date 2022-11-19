Not Available

Rocket Brothers is a 2003 documentary film directed by photographer Kasper Torsting. It explores the ambitions, anxieties and joys of a creative process in the Danish rock band Kashmir. Torsting followed the band over a period of four years starting just after the success of their album The Good Life. In the documentary we follow the daily lives of the band members and come to witness their struggle against the expectations from both themselves and other people. We see the difficulties in overcoming amongst others writer's block, witness the conflicts amongst the group members and discover the profound respect and love with which they treat each other - all in the process of making the album Zitilites. Besides seeing the band writing the Zitilities album, we also witness their failed break-through in America, and lead singer Kasper Eistrup's audition for Roger Waters Pink Floyd tour. Eistrup auditioned as the lead singer and guitarist.