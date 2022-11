Not Available

Gabby Gator lives in the Okeedokee Swamp. Wally's watching one of those "cook" shows on TV about how to prepare a bird for dinner. Gabby's starving so bad that he licks the TV screen, but that doesn't help. He sends a telegram to Woody: his country needs him. Woody needs to try out the new "Atlas (But Not Least) Space Rocket." Woody arrives, suitcase in hand, ready for anything- except being an alligator's dinner...