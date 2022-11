Not Available

Popeye and Olive are touring a museum when they accidentally launch a rocketship to Mars. Olive escapes, but Popeye gets to Mars, where he is attacked (by a group led by Bluto) that was preparing to invade Earth. Fortunately, Popeye has a can of spinach handy, so he can save the Earth (turning most of the Martian war apparatus into amusement park rides).