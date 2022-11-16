Rocket to Nowhere

Not Available

During undisturbed Clown Ferdinand clears his trailer to an unknown missile approaches the city. All men flee in a hurry, only Ferdinand did not hear the messages and drives carelessly with his old car through the deserted city. When he meets three children, understands the situation and tries to escape, it's already too late. All find themselves inside a rocket and experience an exciting flight into space. Strange machines, robots and weird so many adventures waiting for the inhabitants of the earth. This film reuses sets from Polák's Ikarie XB 1 (1963).